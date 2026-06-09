Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 10

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

The San Antonio Spurs are slight 1.5-point underdogs for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks are ahead 2-1 in the series. The point total in the matchup is 216.5.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 216.5 -130 +110

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (56.8%)

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Knicks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 82 games, with 43 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 37 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 36 times in 82 opportunities (43.9%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-13-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-1).

When playing at home, the Knicks eclipse the total 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of road games (18 of 42 contests).

San Antonio has been better against the spread away (24-17-1) than at home (19-17-3) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over more frequently at home (18 of 40, 45%) than away (18 of 42, 42.9%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 4.8 assists and 7.4 boards.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs are getting 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox.

The Spurs get 16.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

The Spurs receive 11.1 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.