Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 25

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+

The New York Knicks (19-10) are favored (-9) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (15-14) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9 223.5 -400 +315

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (80%)

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Knicks are 15-13-1 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 29 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 15 of 29 set point totals (51.7%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in eight of 13 home matchups (61.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 16 games (56.2%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (9-9-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (nine of 18, 50%) than on the road (six of 11, 54.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 3.6 assists and 13.9 boards.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 43.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 14 points, 8 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 58.5% from the field (eighth in NBA) and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.8 points for the Spurs, plus 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 9.7 points, 4.1 boards and 8.4 assists per game from Chris Paul.

Julian Champagnie averages 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Spurs get 11.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Spurs get 12.2 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 5 boards and 1.7 assists.

