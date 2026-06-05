Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 Picks & Predictions: NBA Finals Best Bets for Friday, June 5, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions: Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 NBA Finals — June 5, 2026

What are the best bets for Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026?

The two best bets for Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals are the San Antonio Spurs covering the spread at -6.5 and the Under 214.5. The Spurs enter Game 2 as heavy home favorites having lost Game 1 at home 105-95, a result that sets up a classic bounce-back performance from Victor Wembanyama, who shot just 6-of-21 in the worst shooting game of his career. San Antonio is 38-12 SU at home this season including playoffs and 26-6 SU when favored by 5.5 or more. The Under 214.5 is supported by the structural expectation that the Spurs will implement a defensive clampdown in Game 2, and Game 1 finished at just 200 combined points. Place your Game 2 bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why are the Spurs favored by 6.5 points at home despite losing Game 1 to the Knicks?

The San Antonio Spurs are -6.5 home favorites in Game 2 because the market is pricing in the near-certainty of a Victor Wembanyama correction, the Spurs' dominant home record of 38-12 SU on the season, and the historical precedent that no road team has taken a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals since 2003. Wembanyama's 6-of-21 Game 1 was the worst shooting performance of his career, and elite big men historically respond with above-average scoring in the following game. The New York Knicks also carry a 15-26-1 ATS record on the road this season, making them a structurally weak road underdog even on a 12-game winning streak. Jalen Brunson is expected to play through the minor knee and ankle issues he appeared to sustain in Game 1. Bet on Game 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.