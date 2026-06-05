Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 Picks & Predictions: NBA Finals Best Bets for Friday, June 5, 2026

The Knicks trailing in the Finals going back to 1999 have now completely flipped the script. New York went 12-2 in the playoffs entering Friday, and their 105-95 road win in Game 1 featured a 51-28 closing run across the final 18 minutes. San Antonio led by 14 points with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks wiped that out entirely. The relevant historical fact: no road team has taken a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals since 2003. The Spurs will be motivated, desperate, and playing at home in front of what will be the loudest crowd of the season.
2
The Wembanyama Correction Incoming
The single most important variable entering Game 2 is Victor Wembanyama's correction from his 6-of-21 shooting night. His 2026 regular season averages are 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 51.2% shooting. His WCF average was 27.3 points. His Game 1 performance of 26 points on 6-of-21 and 2-of-9 from three was the worst shooting game of his career on the biggest stage, and his postgame candor about it suggests he will be incredibly motivated tonight.
Brunson exited briefly in Game 1 after contact to his right knee in the first quarter, and again appeared to tweak his left ankle in the second quarter. He played 42 minutes and scored 30 points, so the severity appears minimal, but any game-to-game degradation in his explosiveness would disproportionately affect the Knicks, who run so much through him. There has been no injury designation heading into Game 2, and Brunson practiced Thursday, but this is a variable that bettors need to acknowledge.
4
Turnover and Assist Differential
Game 1 was decided in the margins. The Knicks had 20 assists and 8 turnovers. The Spurs had 16 assists and 13 turnovers. Wembanyama alone had 6 turnovers, nearly matching the Knicks' team total. The Spurs averaged 12.8 turnovers per game in the regular season. Expect the turnover differential to narrow significantly in Game 2 as the Spurs adjust their halfcourt scheme.
New York was 27-13-0 ATS at home this season and just 15-26-1 ATS on the road. The Knicks are 9-11 as underdogs. The Knicks' identity is built around their home crowd and their Garden atmosphere. On the road, they have been significantly more inconsistent. San Antonio's Frost Bank Center at full volume for a must-win game is a different animal. The structural factors, road underdog in a must-win environment for the opponent, do not favor the Knicks.
6
The Spread History That Matters
San Antonio is 38-12 SU at home this season including playoffs. When the spread is 5.5 or greater, the Spurs are 26-6 SU and 19-13 ATS. The Spurs' season is on the line as they cannot go down 0-2 with the first two games at home.
The Spurs have been double-digit home favorites in this building multiple times this postseason and covered in most of those games. At -6.5, they are being priced as a team that needs to win by at least seven, which is well within the range of a normal Wembanyama performance, especially when he corrects from his worst shooting night of the season.
The expected game script: San Antonio controls the first half with Wembanyama establishing himself early. Brunson will score 24 to 28 points, but the rest of New York's supporting cast shooting below their averages in a hostile road environment caps their ceiling. The road ATS record of 15-26-1, the home desperation factor, and the near-certainty of a Wembanyama correction all point to the Spurs covering at home.
Game 1 finished at 200 combined points. Game 2's total is set 14.5 points higher than the actual Game 1 output. The Under is the play here, and the reasoning is structural rather than simply pointing at Game 1 as evidence.
The Spurs will likely prioritize defense above everything else in Game 2. Wembanyama's shot-blocking and rim protection -- 3.5 blocks per game in these playoffs -- may be more pronounced in a game where he is motivated to redeem himself on both ends.
The Knicks shot 41% from the field and 31% from three in Game 1 and still only produced 105 points across 200 combined. The Spurs addressing their turnover issues would reduce transition opportunities for New York and slow the overall pace.
Frequently Asked Questions: Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 NBA Finals — June 5, 2026
What are the best bets for Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026?
The two best bets for Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals are the San Antonio Spurs covering the spread at -6.5 and the Under 214.5. The Spurs enter Game 2 as heavy home favorites having lost Game 1 at home 105-95, a result that sets up a classic bounce-back performance from Victor Wembanyama, who shot just 6-of-21 in the worst shooting game of his career. San Antonio is 38-12 SU at home this season including playoffs and 26-6 SU when favored by 5.5 or more. The Under 214.5 is supported by the structural expectation that the Spurs will implement a defensive clampdown in Game 2, and Game 1 finished at just 200 combined points. Place your Game 2 bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Why are the Spurs favored by 6.5 points at home despite losing Game 1 to the Knicks?
The San Antonio Spurs are -6.5 home favorites in Game 2 because the market is pricing in the near-certainty of a Victor Wembanyama correction, the Spurs' dominant home record of 38-12 SU on the season, and the historical precedent that no road team has taken a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals since 2003. Wembanyama's 6-of-21 Game 1 was the worst shooting performance of his career, and elite big men historically respond with above-average scoring in the following game. The New York Knicks also carry a 15-26-1 ATS record on the road this season, making them a structurally weak road underdog even on a 12-game winning streak. Jalen Brunson is expected to play through the minor knee and ankle issues he appeared to sustain in Game 1. Bet on Game 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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