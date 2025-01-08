Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (8-28) visit the New York Knicks (24-13) after losing five road games in a row. The Knicks are heavy favorites by 12 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12 229.5 -649 +480

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (86.2%)

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Knicks are 18-18-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 36 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 36 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 19 times in 36 opportunities (52.8%).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and 10 times in 21 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in nine of 16 home matchups (56.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.550, 11-8-1 record) than away (.438, 7-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (13 of 20, 65%) than away (six of 16, 37.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 14 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 55% from the floor and 44% from downtown (10th in league), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 16.3 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.5 points for the Raptors, plus 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 10.6 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 60.6% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

The Raptors get 20.4 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 8 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Per game, Gradey Dick provides the Raptors 17.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 10.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.