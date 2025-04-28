Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, MSG, and FDSDET

The New York Knicks are 6-point favorites in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MSG, and FDSDET. The Knicks hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 213.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 213 -230 +194

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (68.2%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a 40-41-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 42 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over 51.2% of the time (42 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York sports a better record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).

The Knicks have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (56.1%) than games on the road (48.8%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 22 of 41 on the road (53.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 11.8 points, 10.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons receive 16.3 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Pistons receive 13.1 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

