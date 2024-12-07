Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSDET

The New York Knicks (14-8) are heavily favored (by 11 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (9-15) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224 points.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11 224 -559 +420

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (84.1%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 11 times in 22 games with a set spread.

The Pistons are 11-11-2 against the spread this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 24 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45.8% of the time (11 out of 24 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York has a better record against the spread (6-3-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-7-0).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the total 60% of the time (six of 10 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

Detroit has been better against the spread away (7-5-1) than at home (4-6-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over five of 11 times at home (45.5%), and six of 13 away (46.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.2 points, 13.2 boards and 3 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.1 points, 2.8 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.7 points, 7.2 boards and 9.1 assists for the Pistons.

Per game, Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 17.7 points, 4.2 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Tobias Harris gives the Pistons 14.1 points, 6.8 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 68.1% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 treys per contest.

