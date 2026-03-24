Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and MSG

The New York Knicks (47-25) are favored (-9.5) to continue a six-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (25-47) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9.5 231.5 -375 +300

Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (84.2%)

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 37 times over 72 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 72 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

This season, 34 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this season have eclipsed the over/under 48.6% of the time (35 out of 72 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-12-0) than it has in road games (14-22-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 35 home matchups (48.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 37 games (45.9%).

This year, New Orleans is 24-13-1 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-15-1 ATS (.500).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 19 of 38) than away (47.1%, 16 of 34).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 12 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.7 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

Saddiq Bey averages 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Pelicans are receiving 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 21.3 points, 5.8 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 13 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists.

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