Elly De La Cruz Home Run Prop Bet: Best MLB Daily Dinger Pick and Odds for May 8, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Elly De La Cruz (+410)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick Today for FanDuel

Astros at Reds, 6:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Elly De La Cruz +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

Elly De La Cruz checks all the boxes I'm looking for when searching for HR props.

The venue box is definitely checked as Great American Ball Park ranks second in HR factor, per Statcast.

The matchup is a nice one, too, as Elly will see Houston Astros righty Mike Burrows. In 2026, Burrows has been tagged for a 41.9% fly-ball rate and 1.91 homers per nine innings. Those numbers are a continuation of a career-long home-run issue for Burrows as he's surrendered 1.45 homers per nine in his career.

On top of that, the Astros' bullpen sits second-worst in xFIP, so Elly will be in a friendly spot after Burrows departs.

Lastly, De La Cruz brings plenty of pop to the table. He's launched 10 bombs this season while posting a .370 wOBA. He's much more dangerous at Great American Ball Park (.443 wOBA in 2026) than he is away from home (.305). He's also been better versus RHPs in his career, amassing a .359 wOBA in the split.

In a good matchup against a HR-prone pitcher and in one of baseball's best parks for offense, De La Cruz is my favorite dinger bet today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.