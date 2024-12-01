Knicks vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) are big, 12-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (11-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12 224.5 -752 +530

Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70%)

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled an 8-10-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 20 games this year, they have seven wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 12 times out of 20 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 45% of the time (nine out of 20 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering three times in seven home games, and five times in 12 road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (57.1%) than road games (66.7%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than on the road (2-8-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over five of 10 times at home (50%), and four of 10 away (40%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 12.7 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.9 points, 3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram provides the Pelicans 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 8.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Yves Missi.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 7.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Javonte Green gives the Pelicans 6.6 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jose Alvarado averages 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

