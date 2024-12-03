Knicks vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT

The New York Knicks (12-8) are favored (by 5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (15-7) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 216.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 216 -200 +168

Knicks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (67%)

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread nine times in 20 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 22 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 12 times out of 22 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over 10 times in 22 opportunities (45.5%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and five times in 12 road games.

When playing at home, the Knicks eclipse the total 50% of the time (four of eight games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (8-1-0) than away (6-7-0) this season.

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of nine) than away (six of 13) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.2 points, 3.2 assists and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 assists and 3 boards.

Josh Hart averages 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

The Magic are getting 12.7 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Moritz Wagner.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 8.2 points, 7.1 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (eighth in league).

