Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and KJZZ

The New York Knicks (23-10) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (7-24) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as big, 12.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and KJZZ. The point total is set at 230 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12.5 230 -847 +590

Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (83.1%)

Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-15-1).

In the Jazz's 31 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 20 times out of 31 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 31 opportunities (54.8%).

Against the spread, New York has performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 14 home games, and 10 times in 19 road games.

At home, the Knicks exceed the over/under 64.3% of the time (nine of 14 games). They've hit the over in 57.9% of road games (11 of 19 contests).

This season, Utah is 4-9-1 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 14) than on the road (12 of 17) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.2 points, 3 boards and 7.7 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.4 points, 8.6 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.7 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 17.4 points, 2.6 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz get 10.4 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Jazz get 15.8 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.3 boards and 5.7 assists.

