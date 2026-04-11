Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The New York Knicks (53-28) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (43-38) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup's point total is 215.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -7.5 215.5 -300 +245

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (63.6%)

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 49 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Knicks have played 81 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Hornets have hit the over 32 times this season.

The Knicks have hit the over 45.7% of the time this season (37 of 81 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-15-1) than it has in road tilts (24-16-0).

In home games, the Hornets exceed the total 36.6% of the time (15 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 42.5% of games (17 of 40).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (26-13-0). On the road, it is .357 (15-26-1).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under 48.7% of the time at home (19 of 39), and 42.9% of the time away (18 of 42).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 63.1% from the field.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists for the Knicks.

The Knicks are getting 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks are getting 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

OG Anunoby averages 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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