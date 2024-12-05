Knicks vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-15) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (13-8) on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Madison Square Garden as heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -15.5 217.5 -1408 +810

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (85.5%)

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 10-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 21 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 38.1% of the time this year (eight of 21 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-3-1) than it has in road tilts (5-7-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (55.6%) than road games (66.7%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (6-5-2) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less frequently at home (four of 13, 30.8%) than on the road (four of eight, 50%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.1 points, 3.1 assists and 13.1 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.2 points, 2.9 boards and 7.7 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 59.3% from the field (ninth in NBA) and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.4 points, 2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 triples (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Cody Martin provides the Hornets 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets receive 10.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 16 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

