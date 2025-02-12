Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE. The over/under is 240 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 240 -319 +260

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (68.5%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-25-1).

The Hawks have 26 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 54 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 54 opportunities (57.4%).

In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (14-13-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-12-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (60.7%) than away games (60%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (15-15-0) than at home (11-13-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 24) than away (15 of 30) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 13.5 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 assists and 2.8 boards.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists. He is also sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 3 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.