Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 6-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 234.5 -235 +194

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73.2%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 21-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 18 wins against the spread in 41 games this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 25 times out of 41 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 63.4% of the time (26 out of 41 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (11-11-0) than it has in home games (10-10-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 21 home matchups (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 22 games (59.1%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than on the road (10-13-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more often at home (14 of 18, 77.8%) than away (12 of 23, 52.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3 boards and 7.4 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.2 points, 9.5 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He is also sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.7 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also sinking 50.9% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 9 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 56.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 11.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

