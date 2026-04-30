Celtics vs. 76ers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

76ers +6.5

Joel Embiid Over 27.5 Points

Tyrese Maxey Over 6.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

76ers vs. Celtics Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

Spread Betting Philadelphia 76ers May 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Embiid had 33 points and eight assists in Game 5, fueling a decisive 20-8 run that flipped the momentum, turning a 13-point third-quarter deficit into a 113-97 road victory over the Boston Celtics. That performance — just 20 days removed from an emergency appendectomy — was one of the most remarkable individual playoff moments in recent first-round history and demonstrated conclusively that Embiid is healthy enough to carry this team when fully engaged.

When the Philadelphia 76ers have won in this series, it has held Boston under 100 points both times. That is not accidental — it's a repeatable formula rooted in physicality, defensive rotations, and slowing the game down.

Back at Wells Fargo Center where the crowd will be fully engaged and Maxey is publicly vowing to deliver for the home fans, the 76ers have everything in place to execute that formula again. Maxey stated emphatically after Game 5: "Our fans deserve a win at home. After that performance we put on last time in front of our fans, it was a disgrace, and it was unacceptable."

In a tight, grinding series where both teams lean into half-court basketball and defense, Philly can cover 6.5 points.

Joel Embiid - Points Joel Embiid Over May 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Embiid had 33 points in Game 5, going 12-for-23 from the floor with nine-for-10 free-throw shooting and an aggressive interior game that replaced the high pick-and-roll that was used sparingly. He continuously took whoever was guarding him off the dribble or hit face-up mid-range jumpers.

This version of Embiid — posting up down low rather than operating in the high pick-and-roll — is the version the Celtics have no answer for. Boston's center trio of Queta, Garza, and Vucevic lacks the combination of size, athleticism, and defensive skill required to contain an aggressive, mobile Embiid in the low block.

In Game 5, Embiid had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and just two turnovers in 43 minutes. He is one of only three players — Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum are the others — averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in these playoffs.

At home in an elimination game and in a friendly matchup, Embiid should be aggressive from the get go.

Tyrese Maxey - Alt Assists Tyrese Maxey Over 6.5 May 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Maxey became the first Sixer since 1971 to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in an elimination game in Game 5. His role as Embiid's offensive complement has expanded dramatically since Embiid's return. In Game 5, Maxey shot 10-for-18 from the floor for 25 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds, while Paul George collected 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

The assist prop at 6.5 reflects Maxey's function as the primary ball handler and playmaker in Philadelphia's half-court offense, particularly when Embiid commands double teams — which Boston will likely deploy again after Game 5 demonstrated the Celtics cannot stop him one-on-one. Every time Boston doubles Embiid, Maxey reads the rotation and delivers.

In Game 5, his assists came from identifying Boston's collapsing schemes and threading passes to Paul George, Quentin Grimes, and VJ Edgecombe. At home, where the pace favors Philadelphia's transition game and where Maxey is at his most aggressive, 6.5 assists is achievable.

The correlation across all three legs: Embiid scoring well means the Sixers are executing their low-post attack. Maxey generating 7-plus assists means the ball movement is efficient and Boston's defensive rotations are being exploited. Both outcomes directly support the 76ers keeping this game close enough to cover the spread.

SGP Odds at Publication: +291

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

