Knicks vs. Celtics Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 16

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The Boston Celtics are slight 2.5-point underdogs in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Knicks are up 3-2 in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 210 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 210 -148 +126

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (52.6%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this season.

In the Celtics' 82 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, 43 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Celtics games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

This year, Boston is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-19-1 ATS (.512).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have finished over more often at home (21 of 41, 51.2%) than on the road (16 of 41, 39%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Derrick White gives the Celtics 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Jaylen Brown provides the Celtics 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Celtics are receiving 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 6.8 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

