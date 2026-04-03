Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: CHSN, MSG, and NBA TV

The New York Knicks (49-28) host the Chicago Bulls (29-47) after winning four home games in a row. The Knicks are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3, 2026. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -14.5 237.5 -1099 +700

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (83.7%)

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-39-1).

The Bulls have played 76 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 36 times out of 76 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over 38 times in 76 opportunities (50%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 36 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 36 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.487, 19-19-1 record) than on the road (.432, 16-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 16 of 39 times at home (41%), and 22 of 37 away (59.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis averages 16.4 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Per game, Josh Giddey gets the Bulls 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Tre Jones averages 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 5.4 assists. He is draining 55% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Bulls 15.2 points, 2 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 9.3 points per game from Isaac Okoro, plus 2.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

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