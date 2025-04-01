Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-52) will look to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-27) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as big, 15-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and NBCS-PH. The point total for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -15 221.5 -901 +610

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (83.4%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 35 times this season (35-38-1).

The 76ers are 26-49-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 41 times out of 75 chances.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 44 times in 75 opportunities (58.7%).

New York owns a better record against the spread at home (18-18-1) than it does in away games (17-20-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 22 times in 37 opportunities this season (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 37 opportunities (51.4%).

This year, Philadelphia is 11-26-0 at home against the spread (.297 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-23-0 ATS (.395).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) compared to away (63.2%, 24 of 38).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

OG Anunoby averages 17.6 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Guerschon Yabusele gives the 76ers 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Ricky Council IV gets the 76ers 7.3 points, 2.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jared Butler's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 1.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

The 76ers get 10.4 points per game from Justin Edwards, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Adem Bona averages 4.5 points, 3.6 boards and 0.4 assists. He is draining 69.2% of his shots from the floor.

