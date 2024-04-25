Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 3

After their incredible 104-101 come-from-behind victory in Game 2, the New York Knicks have a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks now have -470 odds to win the series and +460 odds to win the Eastern Conference, according to the NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 76ers are +340 to win the series and +2000 to win the East.

With the series now shifting to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for Game 3, let's take a look at the odds and break down tonight's matchup.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Knicks-76ers Betting Odds

Date and Time: Thursday, April 25th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: 76ers -5.5 (-112)

Total: 204

Moneyline:

Knicks: +205

76ers: -250

Knicks vs. 76ers Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

New York Knicks: nERD: 61.3 (7th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.4 (8th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.8 (8th) Pace: 95.7 (30th) Against-the-Spread Record: 44-37-1

Philadelphia 76ers: nERD: 58.8 (10th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 116.0 (14th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 113.6 (11th) Pace: 98.1 (18th) Against-the-Spread Record: 48-33-1



Knicks vs. 76ers Best Bets

With the Knicks up 2-0, they enter Game 3 in Philadelphia as 5.5-point underdogs. The dramatic finish to Game 2 resulted in a Knicks win, but it's certainly fair to say that the 76ers should have won that game. In Game 1, New York needed a 21-point outburst from Miles McBride -- combined with shooting 45.7% from behind the arc -- to secure the win.

Through two games, the 76ers' stars have shown up. Joel Embiid scored 29 points (Game 1) and 34 points (Game 2) while Tyrese Maxey recorded 33 points and 35 points. They've been let down by their bench, which at -7.2 has the lowest plus/minus in the playoffs thus far. The Knicks bench? They're at +8.0, highest in the playoffs.

With the 76ers at home in Game 3, the expectation is for that to shift -- but I'm not sure it will. In the regular season, the 76ers' bench had a plus/minus of +1.2 on the road (sixth-best) and +1.1 at home (12th-best). New York's bench has been solid on the road, with a plus/minus of +0.8 that ranks seventh.

I am more interested in expecting improvement from Jalen Brunson. Brunson's play so far this series has been well below his usual elite level. He is averaging just 23.0 points per game while shooting 29.1% from the field and 16.7% from behind the arc -- below his season averages of 28.7 PPG, 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three. Brunson had no issues producing on the road this season, where he averaged 29.5 ppg while shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.4% from behind the arc.

The Knicks are up 2-0 despite shooting 40.1% from the field as a team, the second-lowest mark in the playoffs so far. In Game 3, I'm expecting the 76ers to see better play from their bench and role players, but it's fair to also anticipate some improved play from New York, especially from Brunson. The Knicks had the sixth-best road plus/minus in the league this season (+3.2), and I like taking them with the points in Game 3.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prop Bet

While Brunson's scoring has been below his season average in this series thus far, he has found other ways to make an impact.

After averaging 3.6 rebounds per game in the regular season, Brunson is averaging 7.5 per game in this series. He is averaging 14.0 rebounds plus assists per game through Game 2.

Even with some negative regression in his rebounding, he could clear his line of 11.5. In the regular season, he averaged 10.3 rebounds plus assists per game while playing 35.4 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he is averaging 39.6 minutes per game.

numberFire's model projects Brunson for 11.6 rebounds plus assists in Game 3.

Get in on the action today! All FanDuel customers get TWO Profit Boost Tokens to use on any NBA playoff games on April 25th! See all the details on the promotions page.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

