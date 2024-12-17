Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (200.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Cousins vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 237.11

237.11 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.49

6.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 176.3 fantasy points in 2024 (12.6 per game), Cousins is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position and 33rd among all players.

In his last three games, Cousins has amassed 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), connecting on 58-of-93 passes for 701 yards, one touchdown, and seven interceptions. He's added three rushing yards on four carries.

Cousins has completed 99-of-158 passes for 1,180 yards, with one touchdown and nine interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 33.5 total fantasy points (6.7 per game). With his legs, he's added three rushing yards on five attempts.

The highlight of Cousins' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 34.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted 2.1 fantasy points -- 24-of-39 (61.5%), 245 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New York has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

