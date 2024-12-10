Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins will match up with the 15th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (217.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Considering Cousins for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Cousins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cousins vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 238.57

238.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.79

5.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 30th overall, as he has posted 169.8 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

In his last three games, Cousins has compiled 16.8 fantasy points (5.6 per game), connecting on 65-of-103 throws for 762 yards, zero touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Cousins has piled up 1,290 passing yards (107-of-165) with three TDs and eight picks in his last five games, leading to 44.8 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed -8 yards rushing on six carries.

The highlight of Cousins' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, when he compiled 34.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 was his worst of the year, as he posted 2.1 fantasy points. He passed for 245 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw four picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Raiders have given up a TD reception by 20 players this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.