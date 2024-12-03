Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.3 yards allowed per game).

Cousins vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 239.58

239.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.40

1.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.35

6.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 160.0 fantasy points in 2024 (13.3 per game), Cousins is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 31st overall.

Through his last three games, Cousins has connected on 65-of-104 passes for 724 yards, with zero passing touchdowns and six interceptions, resulting in 17.2 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

Cousins has tallied 63.6 fantasy points (12.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,222 yards on 107-of-157 passing, with seven touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on eight rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Cousins' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he tallied 34.4 fantasy points -- 42-of-58 (72.4%), 509 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy perspective, Kirk Cousins delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.1 points) last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 245 yards and zero touchdowns with four picks.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Vikings this season.

