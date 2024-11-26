Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Cousins a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Cousins vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 240.45

240.45 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.51

6.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 157.9 fantasy points in 2024 (14.4 per game), Cousins is the 17th-ranked player at the QB position and 24th among all players.

Over his last three games, Cousins has tallied 32.9 fantasy points (11.0 per game), as he's piled up 701 yards on 60-of-89 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -11 rushing yards on five carries.

Cousins has connected on 107-of-153 passes for 1,209 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 68.7 total fantasy points (13.7 per game). With his legs, he's added four rushing yards on nine attempts.

The highlight of Cousins' fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 34.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Kirk Cousins had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, when he posted 4.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 173 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chargers this season.

