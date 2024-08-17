Kirk Cousins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins was the 18th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 6.2 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Kirk Cousins Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Cousins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|149.9
|72
|24
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|281.2
|17
|16
Kirk Cousins 2023 Game-by-Game
Cousins picked up 28.6 fantasy points -- 31-of-44 (70.5%), 364 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles). View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|6.2
|16-for-26
|155
|1
|2
|0
Kirk Cousins and the Falcons Receiving Corps
Cousins threw for 2,331 yards last season (291.4 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes (216-of-311), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Cousins' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Drake London
|110
|69
|905
|2
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|90
|53
|667
|3
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|86
|58
|487
|4
|10
Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.