Kirk Cousins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins was the 18th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 6.2 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kirk Cousins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Cousins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 149.9 72 24 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 281.2 17 16

Kirk Cousins 2023 Game-by-Game

Cousins picked up 28.6 fantasy points -- 31-of-44 (70.5%), 364 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Steelers 6.2 16-for-26 155 1 2 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons Receiving Corps

Cousins threw for 2,331 yards last season (291.4 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes (216-of-311), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Cousins' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Drake London 110 69 905 2 16 Kyle Pitts 90 53 667 3 5 Bijan Robinson 86 58 487 4 10

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.