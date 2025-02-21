Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (28-27) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (28-27) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The Warriors are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 233.5 -118 +100

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.9%)

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-27-1).

Against the spread, the Kings are 20-32-3 this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 55 opportunities (58.2%).

When playing at home, Golden State sports a worse record against the spread (13-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-12-1).

In terms of point totals, the Warriors hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 28 opportunities this season (53.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 27 opportunities (44.4%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (9-17-1). Away, it is .393 (11-15-2).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (16 times out of 27) than on the road (16 of 28) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per game (first in league).

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Buddy Hield averages 11.5 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provides the Kings 20.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Kings 23.7 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 21.9 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Malik Monk averages 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Kings get 12 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

