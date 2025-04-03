FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (42-23-9) vs. Utah Hockey Club (34-29-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-128)Utah Hockey Club (+106)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52%)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Utah Hockey Club. The Kings are +198 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -250.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Utah Hockey Club on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the road.



