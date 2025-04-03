Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Utah Hockey Club.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (42-23-9) vs. Utah Hockey Club (34-29-12)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-128) Utah Hockey Club (+106) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52%)

Prediction: Kings win (52%)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Utah Hockey Club. The Kings are +198 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -250.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Utah Hockey Club on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the road.

