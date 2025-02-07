FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

On Friday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Dallas Stars.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Stars Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (28-17-6) vs. Dallas Stars (34-18-1)
  • Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-114)Stars (-105)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.2%)

Kings vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +225 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -290.

Kings vs Stars Over/Under

  • The Kings-Stars matchup on February 7 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kings vs Stars Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Stars reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-114) and Dallas as the underdog (-105) on the road.

