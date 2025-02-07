NHL
Kings vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7
On Friday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Dallas Stars.
Kings vs Stars Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (28-17-6) vs. Dallas Stars (34-18-1)
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-114)
|Stars (-105)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Stars Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (54.2%)
Kings vs Stars Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +225 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -290.
Kings vs Stars Over/Under
- The Kings-Stars matchup on February 7 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Kings vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Stars reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-114) and Dallas as the underdog (-105) on the road.