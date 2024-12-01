Kings vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KENS

The Sacramento Kings (9-11) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (10-9) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KENS. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6.5 226.5 -245 +200

Kings vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (77.9%)

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Kings have gone 7-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 10 wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 19 chances this season.

The Spurs have hit the over 47.4% of the time this season (nine of 19 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has at home (2-7-1).

The Kings have hit the over on the over/under in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done the same in road games, eclipsing the total in five of 10 matchups (50%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than away (3-4-0) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.7%, five of 12) than on the road (57.1%, four of seven).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 27.7 points, 5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 23.4 points, 10 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.6 blocks (first in league).

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3.6 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gives the Spurs 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Stephon Castle averages 11.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

