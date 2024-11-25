NHL
Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
On Monday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (11-7-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-12-5)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-230)
|Sharks (+188)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -142.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Kings-Sharks matchup on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +188 underdog at home.