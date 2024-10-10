menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sabres Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-115)Sabres (-104)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (63.8%)

Kings vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Kings vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Sabres on October 10 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Kings vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Sabres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-115) and Buffalo as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup