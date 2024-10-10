Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sabres Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-115) Sabres (-104) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (63.8%)

Kings vs Sabres Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Kings vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Sabres on October 10 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Kings vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Sabres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-115) and Buffalo as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!