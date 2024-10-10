Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10
In NHL action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Buffalo Sabres.
Kings vs Sabres Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (63.8%)
Kings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.
Kings vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Sabres on October 10 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Kings vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Sabres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-115) and Buffalo as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.