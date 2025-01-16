Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Houston Rockets (27-12) are 4-point underdogs as they look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-20) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4 226.5 -164 +138

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (58.4%)

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Kings have put together a record of 15-23-2 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 39 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Kings games have gone over the total 22 times out of 39 chances this season.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 53.8% of the time (21 out of 39 games with a set point total).

In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (7-14-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-9-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Kings hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 22 opportunities this season (54.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

Houston has performed better against the spread away (12-7-0) than at home (11-8-1) this year.

Rockets games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (10 of 20), and 57.9% of the time on the road (11 of 19).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 14.1 boards and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 21.3 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

Fred VanVleet averages 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Per game, Amen Thompson gives the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 13 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.