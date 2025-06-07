Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (25-37) vs. Athletics (25-40)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MASN

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 2-7, 6.20 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-5, 4.54 ERA

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (2-7) for the Orioles and Luis Severino (1-5) for the Athletics. Morton's team is 1-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Morton's team has a record of 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Severino starts, the Athletics have gone 5-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 3-8 in Severino's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (54.6%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics on June 7 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Orioles have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 62 games with a total this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 21-41-0 in 62 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 14-31 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.1% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 12-29 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (29.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-25-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 29-36-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore with 59 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .317.

Among all qualified batters, he is ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .268 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, he is 61st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .221 with a .368 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .257 with a .316 OBP and 16 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up a team-high OBP (.407) and slugging percentage (.527), while pacing the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .369).

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Wilson brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 43rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .270.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/28/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/19/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/18/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

