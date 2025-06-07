Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Saturday.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (35-28) vs. Cleveland Guardians (33-29)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage: CLEG and SCHN

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | CLE: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | CLE: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 8-3, 1.83 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.79 ERA

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (8-3) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (5-3). When Brown starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Guardians are 7-5-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 4-3 record in Williams' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.4%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Astros are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -154 to cover.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Astros-Guardians on June 7, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 12-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 62 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 33-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 18 of the 38 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

Cleveland is 7-10 (winning 41.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-2).

The Guardians have gone 29-31-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 78 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .324.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .463 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 89th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in MLB.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.312/.404.

Altuve has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBIs.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-high OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.544), and paces the Guardians in hits (75, while batting .329).

He is fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ramirez heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .306 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 79th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .256 with six doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .210 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

