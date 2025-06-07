Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) vs. San Diego Padres (36-26)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Coverage: FOX

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-148) | SD: (+126)

MIL: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.77 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Quintana (4-1) for the Brewers and Stephen Kolek (3-1) for the Padres. Quintana's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres are 4-2-0 ATS in Kolek's six starts that had a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Kolek start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.7%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Padres reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-148) and San Diego as the underdog (+126) on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Padres. The Brewers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -162.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Padres on June 7, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (67.7%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 63 chances this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 34-29-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 13-12 in those games.

San Diego has gone 5-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (45.5%).

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-34-2).

The Padres have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 32-29-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .285.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 146th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a home run and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has five doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yelich takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .275 with a .362 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has four home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 73 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 20th in slugging.

Machado heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .283 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 12 walks.

Gavin Sheets has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .259.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/27/2023: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/26/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

