Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (39-23) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-35)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-194) | BOS: -1.5 (+160)

NYY: +1.5 (-194) | BOS: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 3-0, 2.83 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 5-4, 1.98 ERA

The Yankees will look to Ryan Yarbrough (3-0) versus the Red Sox and Garrett Crochet (5-4). When Yarbrough starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Yarbrough's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Crochet starts, the Red Sox have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Crochet start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.2%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -112 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Red Sox are +160 to cover, while the Yankees are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees versus Red Sox, on June 7, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 35 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 61 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 29-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-12).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Boston has gone 8-11 (42.1%).

The Red Sox have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-2).

The Red Sox have gone 32-33-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 92 hits and an OBP of .495 to go with a slugging percentage of .759. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .397 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .320 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger is batting .256 with a .455 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Bellinger takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 53 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Volpe heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .407, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .284 and slugging .514.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 17th in slugging.

Devers brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Jarren Duran leads his team with a .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .249 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

