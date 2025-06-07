Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (40-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-51)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SNY

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-290) | COL: (+235)

NYM: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-188) | COL: +1.5 (+155)

NYM: -1.5 (-188) | COL: +1.5 (+155) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 6-3, 3.07 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-4, 8.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (6-3) to the mound, while Carson Palmquist (0-4) will take the ball for the Rockies. Holmes and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes' team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Rockies did not cover any of Palmquist's four starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for four Palmquist starts this season -- they lost each time.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (76.8%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -290 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +235 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Mets are -188 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +155.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Mets-Rockies on June 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 30 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has been a -290 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every time.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 63 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 34-29-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 11-48 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.6% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 3-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer (15%).

The Rockies have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-37-2).

The Rockies have a 23-39-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 71 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .580. He's batting .298.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is batting .282 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Juan Soto is batting .238 with a .436 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 50 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.489), while pacing the Rockies in hits (64, while batting .282).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Goodman brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .255 with nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ryan McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .202.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .220 with four doubles, four triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/14/2024: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/13/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/12/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

