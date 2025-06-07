Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-30) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-33)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-3, 3.03 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-7, 5.34 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-3) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (3-7). Castillo and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Angels have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels have a 4-6 record in Kochanowicz's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (60.5%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Angels reveal Seattle as the favorite (-154) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +106 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -128.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels on June 7 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 28-33-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 51 total times this season. They've gone 24-27 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (39.1%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 62 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-29-1).

The Angels have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 30-32-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (61) this season while batting .269 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .634.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.416) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 99th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Crawford brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jorge Polanco has 10 home runs, 30 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Polanco heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .264.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 151st in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .377 on-base percentage while slugging .380. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .270 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has 47 hits to pace his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

