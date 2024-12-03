Kings vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (9-12) are only 2-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (15-6) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on SCHN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 224 points.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2 224 -142 +120

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (55.3%)

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 15-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have seven wins against the spread in 21 games this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 10 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home, covering nine times in 12 home games, and six times in nine road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in six of 12 home games (50%), compared to four of nine road games (44.4%).

This season, Sacramento is 2-8-1 at home against the spread (.182 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (six of 11, 54.5%) than away (five of 10, 50%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Green averages 18.9 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson averages 11.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 56.2% from the floor.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.1 points, 1.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 20.7 points, 12.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings are getting 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Per game, Keegan Murray gets the Kings 12.2 points, 7.8 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

