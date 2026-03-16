Kings vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings face the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (27-24-15) vs. New York Rangers (28-30-8)

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-120) Rangers (+100) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.1%)

Kings vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +198.

Kings vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Rangers game on March 16 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kings vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Rangers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -120, and New York is +100 playing at home.

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