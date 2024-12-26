Kings vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Kings vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSDET

The Sacramento Kings (13-17) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (13-17) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at Golden 1 Center as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSDET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Kings vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3.5 225.5 -172 +144

Kings vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (77.2%)

Kings vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a game 10 times this season (10-19-1).

In the Pistons' 30 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 15 times this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 30 opportunities (53.3%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-7-0) than it has at home (4-12-1).

The Kings have exceeded the total in nine of 17 home games (52.9%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (10-6-1) than at home (5-7-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over more often at home (seven of 13, 53.8%) than away (nine of 17, 52.9%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.1 points, 6 assists and 13.5 boards.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

DeMar DeRozan averages 20.8 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 23.9 points, 7 boards and 9.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Tobias Harris gives the Pistons 13.3 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 16.6 points, 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 treys per game (sixth in NBA).

The Pistons are receiving 9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

