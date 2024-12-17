NHL
Kings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Penguins Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (18-9-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-14-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Penguins (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.9%)
Kings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.
Kings vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Penguins on December 17, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.
Kings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Kings, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +122, and Los Angeles is -146 playing on the road.