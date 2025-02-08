Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-39) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (25-26) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -7.5 237.5 -300 +245

Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (75.8%)

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings are 19-30-2 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 51 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 29 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 56.9% of the time this season (29 of 51 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-14-1) than it has in home games (9-16-1).

The Kings have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 26 home matchups (57.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 25 games (56%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (13-12-1) than away (7-18-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 65.4% of the time at home (17 of 26), and 48% of the time on the road (12 of 25).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 boards and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.7 points, 5 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

CJ McCollum averages 22 points, 3.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Yves Missi averages 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Javonte Green averages 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.