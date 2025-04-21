Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads busy on Monday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN2

Kings vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-118) Oilers (-102) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (59.8%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +220 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -280.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Oilers matchup on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -102 underdog on the road.

