Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and ALT

The Sacramento Kings (39-40) are 2-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (47-32) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup's over/under is 233.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2 233 -132 +112

Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.6%)

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 35 times over 79 games with a set spread.

The Kings are 34-42-3 against the spread this season.

This season, 47 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 43 of 79 set point totals (54.4%).

When playing at home, Denver sports a worse record against the spread (17-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-20-1).

When playing at home, the Nuggets exceed the total 65% of the time (26 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 53.8% of games on the road (21 of 39 contests).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (20-19-2) than at home (14-23-1).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over more frequently at home (23 of 38, 60.5%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists, shooting 57.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 41.5% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provides the Kings 19.2 points, 13.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is making 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc (first in NBA), with an average of 3.2 treys (10th in NBA).

The Kings are receiving 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Per game, Keon Ellis provides the Kings 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

