Kings vs. Mavericks NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Coverage: ESPN
The Dallas Mavericks (39-43) visit the Sacramento Kings (40-42) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.
Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-4.5
|216
|-188
|+158
Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (65.6%)
Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Kings are 35-44-3 against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.
- This season, 44 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.
- Mavericks games this year have hit the over 56.1% of the time (46 out of 82 games with a set point total).
- Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread in home games (15-25-1) than it does on the road (20-19-2).
- When playing at home, the Kings go over the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of away games (20 of 41 contests).
- Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-20-1). On the road, it is .452 (19-22-1).
- Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (18 of 40), and 66.7% of the time away (28 of 42).
Kings Leaders
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6 assists, shooting 59% from the field (seventh in NBA).
- DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.
- Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (10th in league).
- Keegan Murray averages 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field.
Mavericks Leaders
- Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is also draining 51.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Mavericks are getting 11 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.
- The Mavericks are receiving 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.
- Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- The Mavericks get 14 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.
