FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Kings vs. Mavericks NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs. Mavericks NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
  • Coverage: ESPN

The Dallas Mavericks (39-43) visit the Sacramento Kings (40-42) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
Kings-4.5216-188+158

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (65.6%)

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Kings are 35-44-3 against the spread this season.
  • The Mavericks have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.
  • This season, 44 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.
  • Mavericks games this year have hit the over 56.1% of the time (46 out of 82 games with a set point total).
  • Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread in home games (15-25-1) than it does on the road (20-19-2).
  • When playing at home, the Kings go over the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of away games (20 of 41 contests).
  • Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-20-1). On the road, it is .452 (19-22-1).
  • Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (18 of 40), and 66.7% of the time away (28 of 42).

Kings Leaders

  • Domantas Sabonis averages 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6 assists, shooting 59% from the field (seventh in NBA).
  • DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.
  • Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (10th in league).
  • Keegan Murray averages 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

  • Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is also draining 51.6% of his shots from the field.
  • The Mavericks are getting 11 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.
  • The Mavericks are receiving 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.
  • Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
  • The Mavericks get 14 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup