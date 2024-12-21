Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when De'Aaron Fox (eighth, 26.2 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-15) host Anthony Davis (seventh, 27.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA. The Kings are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5.5 229 -200 +168

Kings vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (69.2%)

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 10 times in 28 games with a set spread.

In the Lakers' 27 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 15 times out of 27 chances.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 40.7% of the time this year (11 of 27 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-7-0) than it has at home (4-10-1).

The Kings have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than road tilts (46.2%).

This year, Los Angeles is 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-9-0 ATS (.400).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have finished over five of 12 times at home (41.7%), and six of 15 away (40%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 assists and 13 rebounds.

Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5 boards.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22 points, 3.9 boards and 4 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Malik Monk averages 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Davis provides the Lakers 27.5 points, 11.7 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks (third in league).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9 assists per contest. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Lakers get 17.3 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 3.7 boards and 5 assists.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gets the Lakers 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.1 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

