Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-12) are 5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (13-14) Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5 232.5 -190 +160

Kings vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (69%)

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a matchup 10 times this season (10-16-1).

In the Lakers' 26 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 15 times out of 26 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 26 opportunities (42.3%).

At home, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (4-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-7-0).

At home, the Kings go over the over/under 64.3% of the time (nine of 14 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of games on the road (six of 13 contests).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (7-5-0). On the road, it is .357 (5-9-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.7%, five of 12) than away (42.9%, six of 14).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 21.5 points, 13.1 boards and 6 assists, shooting 62.6% from the floor (fourth in league) and 43.3% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Fox averages 26.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points, 3.9 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray averages 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Davis' numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 11.4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 22.8 points, 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers get 16.9 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 3.6 boards and 5 assists.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is draining 41% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

