Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

On Monday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (34-26-19) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-34-11)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-142) Kraken (+118) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (58.5%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +172.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Kraken matchup on April 13, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +118 underdog at home.

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