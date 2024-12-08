Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (5-17) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (11-13) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -11.5 229.5 -649 +480

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (76.3%)

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings are 9-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 22 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 13 times out of 22 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 22 opportunities (45.5%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-6-0) than it has at home (3-8-1).

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 12 home matchups (58.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 12 games (50%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (3-7-1). Away, it is .545 (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, three of 11) compared to away (63.6%, seven of 11).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 assists and 12.8 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.0% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Keyonte George averages 15.5 points, 3.1 boards and 5.6 assists. He is also making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.2 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Walker Kessler provides the Jazz 11.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in league).

